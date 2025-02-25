Dassault Systèmes, which specializes in “Virtual Twin”experience, has announced that 3D UNIV+RSES powered by the 3DEXPERIENCE platform will leverage the power of spatial computing to provide a new dimension to virtual twins, with the new “3DLive” visionOS app, available this summer.

To make this vision a reality, the company partnered with Apple to integrate Apple Vision Pro into the next generation 3DEXPERIENCE platform, according to Elisa Prisner, Executive Vice President – Corporate Strategy & Platform Transformation, Dassault Systèmes. With 3DLive, virtual twins created on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform will be able to leap off the screen and into a user’s physical space, enabling real-time visualization and team collaboration in lifelike environments.

Apple Vision Pro’s advanced cameras, sensors and tracking also allow virtual twins to interact with the physical world around them in 3D UNIV+RSES with scientific accuracy, Prisner says.

“Apple Vision Pro continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible with spatial computing and is changing the way people work across key industries,” said Mike Rockwell, Apple’s vice president of the Vision Products Group. “We’re thrilled to be collaborating with Dassault Systèmes to supercharge the 3DEXPERIENCE platform with spatial computing capabilities that will enable engineers and designers to effortlessly bring 3D designs to life in ways not previously possible.”

To access this experience, enterprise customers will be able to download Dassault Systèmes’ new 3DLive app for Apple Vision Pro this summer. Additionally, today Dassault Systèmes is releasing a new Apple Vision Pro app – HomeByMe Reality – that will allow users to imagine, explore and visualize their home interior and options, from the comfort of their own home, a furniture store or in a showroom. The app can also enable people to virtually tour real estate property.

About the Vision Pro

Demos of the Apple Vision Pro at Apple Stores in the U.S. can be reserved on Apple.com. To reserve a free Vision Pro demo online, go here, then follow the steps to book an appointment at your local Apple Store.

Pricing for the Vision Pro starts at US$3,499 with 256GB of storage. ZEISS Optical Inserts are available: $99 for reading lens and $149 for prescription lens.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related