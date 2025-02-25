Apple wants to make it easy to blur sensitive info during FaceTime calls — as evidenced by a newly granted patent for a “Per-pixel Filter.”

The patent generally relates to filtering, and, in particular, to a per-pixel filter. As Apple points out in the patent —and which is very obvious — some devices are capable of providing images to other devices. For example, some devices include a camera that captures a video feed which is transmitted to other devices.

Users of some devices transmit video captured by their devices to other devices during video calls. Being able to transmit and/or receive video data provides a better user experience than just transmitting or receiving voice data. However, some users decide not to transmit video in order to avoid the risk of transmitting certain (e.g., undesirable) information.

For example, users that are located in areas with confidential information often decide not to transmit video during video calls in order to reduce the risk of leaking the confidential information. Similarly, some users decide not to receive video because they do not want to view undesirable information.

Some enterprises prevent their employees from transmitting or receiving video in order to reduce the risk of leaking confidential information. For example, some enterprises do not allow video calls over enterprise networks controlled by the enterprises.

Apple’s patent involves methods for a user to blur or mask private info or sensitive data during a FaceTime call.

Here’s Apple’s abstract of the patent: “Various implementations disclosed herein include devices, systems, and methods for per-pixel filtering. In some implementations, a method includes obtaining an image data frame. In some implementations, the image data frame includes a plurality of pixels. In some implementations, the method includes generating a respective pixel characterization vector for each of the plurality of pixels. In some implementations, each pixel characterization vector includes an object label indicating an object type that the corresponding pixel of the plurality of pixels represents.

“In some implementations, the method includes modifying corresponding pixel data of the plurality of pixels having a first object label. In some implementations, the method includes synthesizing a first modified image data frame that includes modified pixel data for the plurality of pixels having the first object label and unmodified pixel data for the plurality of pixels not having the first object label.”

