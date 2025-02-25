Apple says that “phonetic overlap” is to blame for a peculiar glitch in the iPhone’s dictation feature: replacing “racist” with “Trump,” reports 9to5Mac.

An Apple spokeswoman told The New York Times that the issue is due to a “phonetic overlap” between the two words and that the company is working on a fix. However, John Burkey, a former member of the Siri team at Apple, doesn’t think it’s a technical issue, but a “serious prank” by someone inside Apple

And The Wall Street Journal also notes that other words with an “r” consonant also temporarily replaced with “Trump,” including “rampant” and “rampage.”

