Several sources in the IT market told the Russian language site, RBC, that Apple closed access to Apple Developer Enterprise Program (ADEP) for Russian developers on February 12.

This program allows companies to develop iPhone apps and distribute them to their employees without publishing them in the App Store. The closure of access to the service was confirmed to RBC by Alexander Tuzovsky, head of iOS development at red_mad_robot.

He said Apple sent letters to companies using Enterprise certificates (an Apple certificate with which developers can sign applications and distribute them), in which it warned that these certificates would stop working from mid-February. Since February 12 all data related to the program has been deleted and it can no longer be used, said the head of Touch Instinct Dmitry Kostin.

After the start of Russia’s incursion into Ukraine, Apple and other foreign companies suspended their activities or completely withdrew from the Russian market. In March 2022 Apple stopped all sales at its Russian online store. This meant that customers in Russia can’t buy Macs, iPhones, iPad, Apple Watches, etc.

Also, in March 2022, Apple stopped supporting Russian cards of Mastercard and Visa payment systems, and then Mir in the Apple Pay service, removed applications of sanctioned banks and companies from the App Store.

Tuzovsky told RBC that Apple didn’t explain why it has introduced new restrictions for Russian users.

