Apple’s federal court appeal of an National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) ruling that it illegally interrogated a worker includes an effort for new legal standards that would make it more difficult for the agency to police employers’ coercive questioning of employees, according to Bloomberg Law.

The US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit will hear oral argument Tuesday over Apple’s challenge to the NLBR’s decision. The technology giant urged the court in its brief to use US Supreme Court precedent from First Amendment cases involving criminal threats and alleged defamation to guide its review of the board’s ruling in a labor law dispute.

Apple has been accused by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) of trying to prevent employees from discussing pay equity and forcing an engineer who circulated a wage survey to quit, reports Reuters.

The complaint issued by the NLRB General Counsel on Thursday is the third in a month to claim that Apple has illegally deterred employees from discussing issues such as sex bias and pay discrimination with each other and the media, including by restricting their use of social media and workplace messaging app Slack.

