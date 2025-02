Today would have been the 70th birthday of Apple co-founder and legend Steve Jobs. Born on February 24, 1955, Jobs passed away from pancreatic cancer on October 5, 2011.

As noted by AppleInsider, the Steve Jobs Archive marks the 70th birthday with a short video of an internal Apple meeting. The archive was founded in 2022 by Apple CEO Tim Cook, Laurene Powell Jobs (his widow), and former Apple design guru Jony Ive.

