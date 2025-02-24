For California’s American Innovation Coin, Governor Gavin Newsom has recommended world-renowned innovator Steve Jobs. The coin, which will be minted by the U.S. Mint, highlights California’s legacy as a global hub of innovation.

The American Innovation $1 Coin Program, launched in 2018 by the U.S. Mint, celebrates the spirit of ingenuity that defines America. Each state, territory, and the District of Columbia is honored with creating a unique coin recognizing an innovation or innovator from their region.

Last week, Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz) Director Dee Dee Myers presented the state’s nomination of Jobs and his legacy to the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee (CCAC), which will take design recommendations to the Treasury Secretary for final approval. This project is led and facilitated by the U.S. Mint. California’s coin will be produced and made available in 2026.

