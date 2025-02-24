Apple has announced that its Hearing Aid feature is now available on AirPods Pro 2 in the United Kingdom. The clinical-grade, over-the-counter Hearing Aid feature is available as a free software update.

“At Apple, we believe that technology can help people live healthier lives, and we’re delighted to bring the Hearing Aid feature to the UK, offering our users an end-to-end hearing health experience with AirPods Pro 2,” Sumbul Desai, M.D., Apple’s vice president of Health, says in the press announcement.

Mild to moderate hearing loss affects millions of people in the UK. Research has shown that untreated hearing loss can affect a person’s overall health and wellbeing, including an increased risk of dementia and social isolation.

Using the personalized hearing profile generated from the intuitive Hearing Test that takes about five minutes to complete, the feature enables personalized dynamic adjustments so users have the sounds around them boosted in real time. Desai says this helps users better engage in conversation and keeps them connected to the people and environment around them. With the audio quality of AirPods Pro, the hearing profile is automatically applied to music, movies, games, and phone calls across devices.

