The latest research from Canalys, now part of Omdia, reveals that the Latin American smartphone market grew 15% in 2024, achieving a record shipment of 137 million units.

Apple sold 2.8 million iPhones in the region in the fourth quarter of 2024 for 8% market share. That compares to sales of 2.5 million iPhones in the fourth quarter of 2023 for annual growth of 12%.

Miguel Pérez, senior analyst at Canalys, says Latin America’s smartphone growth was driven by a recovery in demand for devices, boosted by a replacement cycle and aggressive commercial offers from manufacturers. Samsung retained the pole position by growing its shipments 12% to 42.9 million units.

