Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of February 17-21.

° Apple apparently plans to boost Vision Pro sales by adding Apple Intelligence features and a spatial content app.

° Apple wants to build a humanoid robot that spotlights the company’s AI and tightly integrated technology.

° A bigger iMac could happen, but it’s not a priority at Apple.

° Apple may roll out an M5 MacBook Pro this fall, followed by an M4 iPad Pro in 2026.

° Apple’s iPhone led the premium price segment of the global smartphone market with a 67% sales share in 2024.

° Apple has 15% of the premium smartphone market in the Middle East (excluding Turkey).

° Apple is celebrating the kick off of the 2025 Major League Soccer season with a custom logo for each team.

° Despite pressure from the U.S., European Commission won’t delay antitrust actions against Apple and Google.

° Apple has introduced a fourth generation iPhone SE — although it’s new moniker is the iPhone 16e.

° The new iPhone 16e contains Apple’s first custom cellular modem dubbed “C1.”

° “Severance” has broken Apple TV+ records, launching as the platform’s #1 series in history based on number of unique viewers from Jan. 17 through Feb. 17.

° Apple’s iPhone now has 31% of Europe’s smartphone market.

° Apple tops the Carbon Clean200 list with $2.5 billion in verified sustainable revenue.

° Apple Original Films’ “The Gorge” has become the biggest film launch in Apple TV+’s history, reports Deadline.

