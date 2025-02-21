The new iPhone 16e contains Apple’s first custom cellular modem dubbed “C1.” But apparently this is just the beginning.

“Expanding the benefits of Apple silicon, C1 is the first modem designed by Apple and the most power-efficient modem ever on an iPhone, delivering fast and reliable 5G cellular connectivity,” Apple says. “Apple silicon — including C1 — the all-new internal design, and the advanced power management of iOS 18 all contribute to extraordinary battery life.”

However, Apple is already working on a “C2” modem, according to MacRumors. In an interview with Reuters, Apple’s chipmaking chief Johny Srouji said the C1 modem is just the “start,” so the C2 modem may be the next development.

