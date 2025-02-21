You can now watch Onside: Major League Soccer, a new docuseries from the makers of “Drive to Survive,” on Apple TV+.

The eight-episode docuseries covers the drama of the 2024 MLS season, with behind the scenes access to players and managers from across the league. MLS Season Pass subscribers also get access to the first episode for free, giving them a taster of the tone of the series.

