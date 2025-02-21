Apple Vision Pro users can now watch a new six-minute Apple Immersive Video dubbed “Arctic Surfing” via the Apple TV app.

It’s the second episode in the company’s “Boundless” series. Apple Immersive Video is a storytelling format that leverages 3D video recorded in 8K with a 180-degree field of view and Spatial Audio to transport viewers to the center of the action.

“Arctic Surfing” showcases the Arctic landscapes of Norway, lots of snow, and the advantage of having OLED displays inside a headset.

About the Vision Pro

Demos of the Apple Vision Pro at Apple Stores in the U.S. can be reserved on Apple.com. To reserve a free Vision Pro demo online, go here, then follow the steps to book an appointment at your local Apple Store.

Pricing for the Vision Pro starts at US$3,499 with 256GB of storage. ZEISS Optical Inserts are available: $99 for reading lens and $149 for prescription lens.

