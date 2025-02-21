Apple’s iPhone 16e is being assembled in India for domestic sales as well as export to select countries, reports The Economic Times.

Pre-orders of iPhone 16e will begin on Friday, February 21. Availability on the Apple store as well as on authorized partners of the company will begin February 28.

“The entire iPhone 16 lineup, including iPhone 16e, is being assembled in India for Indian consumers and for export to select countries,” Apple told the Economic Times.

This is part of the tech giant’s plan to diversify its manufacturing network beyond China.

