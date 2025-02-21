A new United Kingdom Apple retail store will be opening at the Trafford Centre shopping mall outside of Manchester on March 1.

The current retail store, which opened in 2005, will close permanently on February 7. Apple has 40 stores in the United Kingdom. That’s more than any other European country.

With the opening of the Apple Trafford Centre store, Apple should have (by my count) 540 stores spread across 25 counties and regions. There are 273 Apple retail stores in the United States as of February 27, 2023. The state with the most number of Apple locations in the US is California, with 54 retail stores, which is about 20% of all Apple retail stores in the US.

