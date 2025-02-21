Apple has announced that, coming with iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4 in April, Apple News+ subscribers will have access to Apple News+ Food.

This will be a new section that will feature tens of thousands of recipes — as well as stories about restaurants, healthy eating, kitchen essentials, and more — from the world’s top food publishers, including Allrecipes, Bon Appétit, Food & Wine, Good Food, and Serious Eats.

With the new Food feature, users will be able to find stories curated by Apple News editors, as well as browse, search, and filter tens of thousands of recipes in the Recipe Catalog — with new recipes added every day. Apple says the recipe format “makes it easy to review ingredients and directions, and a new cook mode takes step-by-step instructions to the full screen.” Users can also save their favorite recipes for later and access them offline.

Apple News+ Food will be available to Apple News+ subscribers in April with iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4. Select stories and recipes will also be available for users who do not subscribe to Apple News+.

Apple News offers millions of people in the U.S., UK, Canada, and Australia access to journalism from a variety of publications, curated by its team of editors. A subscription to Apple News+ is available for $12.99 per month in the U.S., £12.99 in the UK, $16.99 in Canada, and $19.99 in Australia, and includes access to publications such as The Wall Street Journal, New York Magazine, PEOPLE, The Athletic, Rolling Stone, and more.

