Apple has announced that Apple Intelligence will soon be available in more languages, including French, German, Italian, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese (simplified) — as well as localized English for Singapore and India.

These new languages will be accessible in nearly all regions around the world with the release of iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, and macOS Sequoia 15.4 in April, and developers can start to test these releases today.

With the upcoming software updates, iPhone and iPad users in the EU will have access to Apple Intelligence features for the first time, and Apple Intelligence will expand to a new platform in U.S. English with Apple Vision Pro.

What’s more, Apple says that Apple Intelligence will continue to expand with new features in the coming months, including more capabilities for Siri.

