Apple has announced Apple Intelligence is coming to Apple Vision Pro in April.

With Apple Intelligence for Vision Pro, users will be able to proofread, rewrite, and summarize text using Writing Tools; compose text from scratch using ChatGPT in Writing Tools; explore new ways to express themselves visually with Image Playground; create an emoji for any conversation with Genmoji; and more. Apple Intelligence will be available in beta on visionOS 2.4 with support for U.S. English. More features and support for additional languages will roll out throughout the year.

Mike Rockwell, Apple’s vice president of the Vision Products Group, says visionOS 2.4 also introduces new apps and features to help users “discover and share the magic of spatial computing.” Spatial Gallery — a new app for Vision Pro — features a curated collection of spatial photos, spatial videos, and panoramas from artists, filmmakers, photographers, and more.

The Apple Vision Pro app for iPhone offers users a new way to download apps and games from the App Store; discover experiences from Apple TV, Spatial Gallery, and more; find helpful tips; and access information for their Vision Pro. Enhancements to Guest User make it easier than ever for users to share apps and experiences with family, friends, and colleagues using a nearby iPhone or iPad, according to Rockwell.

About the Vision Pro

Demos of the Apple Vision Pro at Apple Stores in the U.S. can be reserved on Apple.com. To reserve a free Vision Pro demo online, go here, then follow the steps to book an appointment at your local Apple Store.

Pricing for the Vision Pro starts at US$3,499 with 256GB of storage. ZEISS Optical Inserts are available: $99 for reading lens and $149 for prescription lens.

