Japan’s smartphone sales grew 7% year-over-year (YoY) in 2024, driven by economic recovery, according to a Counterpoint Research report.

Apple continued to lead the premium segment, but the brand’s overall sales fell 3% YoY due to weaker demand for older models, adds the research group. The tech giant which holds the largest share in Japan’s smartphone market, registered strong sales for the iPhone 16 series, boosted by stable exchange rates. However, the brand’s overall sales declined 3% YoY in 2024 due to weaker demand for older models, says Counterpoint Research.

Despite the decline, Apple continues to dominate the premium segment. Meanwhile, Sony is increasing its focus on high-end products as the premium market continues to gain traction.

