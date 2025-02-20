Adam Nagaitis (“The Terror,” “Chernobyl”), Josef Davies (“Andor,” “The Hunt for Raoul Moat”) and Ruby Ashbourne Serkis (“I, Jack Wright,” “Shardlake”) are set as series regulars in “Star City,” rounding out the cast of Apple’s upcoming For All Mankind spinoff, reports Deadline.

They join previously announced Rhys Ifans, Anna Maxwell Martin, Solly McLeod, Agnes O’Casey and Alice Englert. According to Deadline, Nagaitis will play Valya, a highly respected cosmonaut within the Soviet Space program. Davies portrays Sergei, a young, brilliant engineer who works at Soviet Ground Control. Serkis is Tanya, a cosmonaut’s wife that struggles within the confined world of Star City.

Created by Ben Nedivi, Matt Wolpert and Ronald D. Moore, “Star City” is another alt-history retelling of the space race – when the Soviet Union became the first nation to put a man on the moon. But this series explores the story from behind the Iron Curtain, showing the lives of the cosmonauts, the engineers, and the intelligence officers embedded among them in the Soviet space program, and the risks they all took to propel humanity forward, according to Deadline. Ifans will star as the “Chief Designer,” the driving force behind the Soviet Space program.

Apple TV+ has renewed “For All Mankind” for a fifth season. The first four seasons are now on the streaming service.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related