Apple Original Films’ “The Gorge” has become the biggest film launch in Apple TV+’s history, reports Deadline.

It passes the previous leader, “Wolfs,” starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt Apple does not divulge specific numbers, but the company confirmed to Deadline that “Gorge” is the biggest film premiere in Apple TV+ history, driving double-digit growth globally for the service and boosting new viewers by +80%, weekend over weekend, following its debut on Friday, February 14.

Here’s how the film is described: Two highly-trained operatives (Miles Teller and Ana Taylor-Joy) are appointed to posts in guard towers on opposite sides of a vast and highly classified gorge, protecting the world from an undisclosed, mysterious evil that lurks within. They bond from a distance while trying to stay vigilant in defending against an unseen enemy. When the cataclysmic threat to humanity is revealed to them, they must work together in a test of both their physical and mental strength to keep the secret in the gorge before it’s too late.

An Apple Original Film, “The Gorge” is directed by Scott Derrickson and written by Zach Dean. Hailing from Skydance Media, “The Gorge” is produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger for Skydance, alongside Derrickson, C. Robert Cargill and Sherryl Clark through Crooked Highway, and Adam Kolbrenner, Zach Dean and Gregory Goodman. Teller executive produces.

