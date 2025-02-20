According to Deadline, “Severance” is “definitely punching above its weight with the debut of Season 2,” giving Apple TV+ a rare spot on the Nielsen streaming charts.

With the release of the second episode of Season 2, the series drew 622 million minutes viewed across all episodes in the U.S. from January 20 to January 26, placing it at No. 5 on the streaming originals list. That’s one spot lower than the series was on the charts the week before, but it is a higher viewing time than the Season 2 debut week, when the series got 589M minutes viewed.

“Nielsen says around 43% of the viewing total went to Season 2’s two new episodes, which indicates there is still a pretty big portion of the audience watching or rewatching Season 1,” reports Deadline. “That could bode well for its future trajectory on the charts as the season progresses.”

