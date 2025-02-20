Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From 9to5Mac: Trump’s 10% tariff hits US laptop prices, but Apple absorbing cost — for now.

° From Reuters: Apple has told Britain’s competition regulator that some of the remedy options proposed by the watchdog to address concerns in the mobile browser market would impact the iPhone maker’s incentive to innovate.

° From AppleInsider: Apple Intelligence language extensions coming to Chinese, French, and more users in April

° From AndroidCentral: Google is removing its Gemini AI model from the Google app on iOS.

° From MacRumors: Humane has informed customers that it is discontinuing its $700 Ai Pin at the end of February, with the device set to be taken offline less than a year after it launched in April 2024.

° From Macworld: Could Apple take on Nvidia with a standalone graphics card? The Mac’s integrated graphics are excellent for most people, but Mac Pro users need more.

° From the South China Morning Post: A Chinese engineer who worked on semiconductors at Apple has returned home to teach at his alma mater in Wuhan, capital of central Hubei province, joining a wave of scientists and other tech talent to leave the United States.

