Europe’s smartphone market grew for the fourth consecutive quarter in quarter four (Q4 ) of 2024, registering 4% YoY shipment growth, according to Counterpoint Research’s Q4 2024 Smartphone Market Monitor.

And Apple’s sales grew well year-over-year (YoY) despite a slow start for the iPhone 16. The iPhone maker overtook Samsung to take the top spot in Europe, as expected, with 8% YoY growth in Q4 2024. Despite weak initial sales for the iPhone 16, demand increased towards the end of the year.

Apple now has 31% of the European smartphone market compared to 30% in the fourth quarter of 2023. Trailing Apple are Samsung (28% market share), realme (18%), HONOR (4%).

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related