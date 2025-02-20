Apple TV+ has revealed a first look at “Stick,” a new golf comedy series starring and executive produced by Owen Wilson and created by Jason Keller.

The 10-episode season will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with three episodes on Wednesday, June 4, followed by one new episode every Wednesday through July 23.

Here’s how the series is described: In “Stick,” Owen Wilson stars as Pryce Cahill, an over-the-hill, ex-pro golfer whose career was derailed prematurely 20 years ago. After the collapse of his marriage and getting fired from his job at an Indiana sporting goods store, Pryce hedges his bets, and future, entirely on a troubled 17-year-old golf phenom named Santi (Peter Dager). “Stick” is a heartfelt, feel-good comedy about a found family and their relationships set within the world of golf as it has never been shown before.

In addition to Wilson and Dager, the ensemble cast includes Marc Maron, Mariana Treviño, Lilli Kay, Judy Greer and Timothy Olyphant, and features guest appearances from golf superstars such as Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley, Max Homa, Wyndham Clark and more. Additional cameos include broadcasters Jim Nantz and Trevor Immelman, Good Good’s Matt Scharff, Brad Dalke and Garrett Clark, as well as golf enthusiast Dan Rapaport.

