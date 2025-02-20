Apple Original Films is in talks to land the untitled UFO package that has Joseph Kosinski directing and Jerry Bruckheimer producing, reports Deadline.

Zach Baylin penned the script, which is akin to a UFO disclosure-themed take on “All the President’s Men,” the classic 1976 political thriller from Alan J. Pakula. Kosinski directed the upcoming “F1” film starring Brad Pitt for Apple Original Films. It debuts in theaters on June 27 before (eventually) coming to the Apple TV+ streaming service.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related