“Severance” has broken Apple TV+ records, launching as the platform’s #1 series in history based on number of unique viewers from Jan. 17 through Feb. 17, reports Deadline.

The series, now in its second season, claimed the #4 spot on Nielsen’s Top 10 Originals chart for the week of Jan. 13, which includes the first three days of the Season 2 debut being available on the service. “Severance”logged impressive 589 million minutes viewed in the U.S. over all existing episodes, 28% of them spent on the Season 2 opener, with “the numbers expected to climb as the season progresses,” notes Deadline.

The return of the series also has been a major driver of sign-ups, fueling a +126% increase in new subscribers between Jan. 1-19, 2025 vs. Dec. 1-19, 2024. That includes Apple TV+’s Jan. 3-5 free weekend where non-subscribers were able to sample the streamer’s originals, timed to the “Severance” S2 debut.

According to Apple, through Season 1 and half of Season 2, “Severance” already has amassed more viewers than any other Apple TV+ series, including three seasons of Ted Lasso, becoming the #1 most-watched series globally on Apple TV+, with top markets including the U.S., UK, Canada, Brazil, Australia, Germany, France, Mexico and Spain.

