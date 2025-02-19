Veteran TV director-producer Lesli Linka Glatter (“Homeland,” “Zero Day”) has been tapped to direct the pilot and executive produce Apple TV+’s new limited series “Imperfect Women,” starring and executive produced by Elisabeth Moss and Kerry Washington, reports Deadline.

Glatter has won DGA Awards for “Homeland” and “Mad Men,” with her work on the two series also earning her Emmy nominations. She most recently served as a director/executive producer on Max’s “Love & Death” and the upcoming Netflix limited series “Zero Day,” which premieres Feb. 20.

Here’s how ‘Imperfect Women’ is described: An unconventional psychological thriller examining a crime that shatters the lives of a decades-long friendship of three women, Imperfect Women is described as a mystery complicated by perspective that explores guilt and retribution, love and betrayal, and the compromises we make that alter our lives irrevocably. As the investigation unravels, so does the truth about how even the closest relationships can change over time.

