The new iPhone 16e contains Apple’s first custom cellular modem dubbed “C1.”

“Expanding the benefits of Apple silicon, C1 is the first modem designed by Apple and the most power-efficient modem ever on an iPhone, delivering fast and reliable 5G cellular connectivity,” Apple says. “Apple silicon — including C1 — the all-new internal design, and the advanced power management of iOS 18 all contribute to extraordinary battery life.”

All other iPhones use modems from Qualcomm. However, y the upcoming iPhone 17 line-up will likely sport the C1 modem. And I want to see one incorporated into the next version of the MacBook Pro.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related