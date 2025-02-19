InfinaCore has announced the availability of the P3 Pro, a next-gen portable charger and power bank.

It boasts two USB-C ports, one USB-A port, and MagSafe compatibility. According to the folks at InfinaCore, the P3 Pro offers enough capacity to charge everything from laptops to smartphones, gaming devices, cameras, and beyond. Its travel-ready design features US, UK, and EU adapter prongs.

The P3 Pro is available at a special launch price of US$74.99—a 42% discount off its regular price of $129.99—for February The P3 Pro comes in various colors to match users’ personal styles and, like all Infinacore products, is backed by a 99-Year Lifetime Warranty.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related