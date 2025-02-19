Apple will close its Northbrook Court store in Chicago, becoming the latest retailer to leave the mall as the property’s owner works on a massive redevelopment plan, reports Chicago Business.

The exact closing date hasn’t been announced. Apple Northbrook opened in 2005, and the store moved to a larger space in the mall in 2017. Apple confirmed to MacRumors that affected employees will continue to work for the company.

“At Apple, we’re always focused on providing an exceptional experience for all of our customers,” said Apple. “With the evolving redevelopment plans at Northbrook Court Mall and the departure of several retailers, we have made the difficult decision to close our store there. We’ve loved serving the Northbrook community for nearly 20 years, and our valued team members will continue their roles at Apple. We look forward welcoming customers at one of our eight Chicagoland locations, as well as on Apple.com and the Apple Store app.”

