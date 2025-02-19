As expected, Apple introduced a fourth generation iPhone SE today — although its new moniker is the iPhone 16e.

The 6.1-inch smartphone will be available in two matte finishes — black and white — with colorful cases available to accessorize. Pre-orders begin Friday, February 21, with availability beginning Friday, February 28. Pricing starts at US$599.

Here’s how Apple describes the iPhone 16e: iPhone 16e delivers fast, smooth performance and breakthrough battery life, thanks to the industry-leading efficiency of the A18 chip and the new Apple C1, the first cellular modem designed by Apple. iPhone 16e is also built for Apple Intelligence, the intuitive personal intelligence system that delivers helpful and relevant intelligence while taking an extraordinary step forward for privacy in AI. The 48MP Fusion camera takes gorgeous photos and videos, and with an integrated 2x Telephoto, it is like having two cameras in one, so users can zoom in with optical quality. When outside of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage, Apple’s groundbreaking satellite features — including Emergency SOS, Roadside Assistance, Messages, and Find My via satellite — help iPhone 16e users stay connected and get assistance when it matters most.

You should note that the iPhone 16e lacks MagSafe connectivity and offers FaceID instead of TouchID. You can find more details about the new smartphone here.

By the way, with the introduction of the iPhone 16e, Apple has discontinued the iPhone SE, the iPhone 14, and iPhone 14 Plus.

