Appdome, which specializes in protecting mobile businesses, says it’s extending its Account Takeover Protection suite with 30 new dynamic defense plugins for Deep Fake Detection in iOS and Android apps.

The new plugins are designed to guarantee the integrity of Apple Face ID, Google Face Recognition and third party face and voice recognition services against AI-generated and other deepfake attacks, according to Appdome CEO Tom Tovar. Like all Appdome defenses, each of the 30 new dynamic defense plugins for Deep Fake Detection is available by choice using the Appdome platform without the need to integrate code, perform manual coding, implement software development kits, or deploy servers.

According to Tovar, specific attack vectors that Appdome’s Deep Fake Detection protects against include:

Face ID Bypass: Detects attempts to bypass Native Android and iOS biometric, facial recognition authentication systems on mobile devices, including FaceID and Biometric API calls, hardware abstraction layers and more.

Deep Fake Apps: Detects deepfake and face swap apps that can be used to spoof facial recognition services used by Android and iOS applications, including in combination with virtual camera and video injection tools.

Deepfake Video Detection: Detects synthetic identity attacks, video injection, frame and image buffer attacks, Direct Memory Access (DMA) attacks, monitors face embeddings and more.

Appdome Liveness Detection: Applies primary or secondary liveness check to ensure a real face is used during the facial recognition process, applying AI models to verify 3D depth, skin texture, lighting, eye reflectiveness, the strength of liveness image, and more.

Voice Cloning: Detects synthetic voice spoofing and voice cloning apps when in use with the protected application, perfect for applications that rely on “my voice is my password” authentication workflows.

