Apple’s new iPhone SE 4 is expected to launch very soon, possibly this week, and will likely be a big hit for budget-conscious buyers. But there’s a catch—it’s also one of the fastest-depreciating recent iPhones.

For years, the iPhone SE lineup has offered Apple fans a way to get premium performance at a lower price. But that affordability comes with a hidden cost: higher depreciation compared to flagship iPhones, according to new data from SellCell, a site for selling used smartphones

iPhone SE vs Flagships: A Resale Value Reality Check

Not all compact iPhones experience such drastic value loss. The iPhone 13 Mini, for example, held its value far better—suggesting that depreciation isn’t just about size, but also about positioning and demand, according to SellCell.

The site’s latest depreciation analysis shows just how quickly SE models lose their worth compared to premium iPhones. Take a look at these numbers:

The iPhone SE 3rd Gen (2022) series on average lost 42.6% of its value in just one month and a ($210 loss in value)—a massive drop

Even worse, by six months, its value had dropped by 57.8%

Compare this to the iPhone 15 series, which only lost 28.8% in one month and 27.8% after six months—a much slower rate of depreciation

The trend continues with older models: The iPhone SE 2nd Gen (2020) saw a 50.8% drop by six months, whereas the iPhone 14 Series was only down 31.1%

This means that while the SE is a cheaper phone upfront, it doesn’t hold its value as well as premium iPhones, says SellCell.

