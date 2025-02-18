Emburse has brought Apple Pay to UK customers. Cardholders who live in England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland can now add Emburse Cards to their Apple Wallet and make purchases in-person or online wherever tap or Apple Wallet is accepted.

An Emburse Card is a corporate card that comes with built-in controls. Organizations can set customizable spending limits and assign unique budgets for each card as well as restrict purchases at specific merchants or categories.

To use an Emburse Card with Apple Pay, customers simply hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near a payment terminal to make a contactless payment. Every Apple Pay purchase is secure because it is authenticated with Face ID, Touch ID, or device passcode, as well as a one-time unique dynamic security code. Apple Pay is accepted in grocery stores, pharmacies, taxis, restaurants, coffee shops, retail stores, and many more places.

Customers can also use Apple Pay on iPhone, iPad, and Mac to make faster and more convenient purchases in apps or on the web in Safari without having to create accounts or repeatedly type in shipping and billing information. Apple Pay can also be used to make payments in apps on Apple Watch.

For more information on Emburse Cards, go to https://www.emburse.com/products/emburse-cards.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related