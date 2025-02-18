Despite pressure from the U.S., the European Commission won’t delay antitrust actions against Apple and Meta.

The European Union’s competition chief told Reuters that U.S. President Donald Trump has upended the “trustful relationship” between the United States and Europe, and that Brussels should focus on providing the predictability and stability that is lacking in Washington.

Teresa Ribera, the second most powerful official at the European Commission after President Ursula von der Leyen, said that while Europe needs to negotiate with the White House and hear its concerns on trade, it should not be pushed into making changes to laws that have been approved by lawmakers.

The European Commission, the executive arm of the European Union, wants Apple and other tech companies to make it easier for users to buy from third-party app stores. The Commission also wants Apple to allow access to more features on its hardware, including access to iPadOS features.

