Apple TV+ has announced the premiere of “BE@RBRICK,” a new CG animated comedy series for kids and families, set to debut globally on Friday, March 21.

Based on the iconic BE@RBRICK figures from MEDICOM TOY, the 13-episode series, produced and animated by DreamWorks Animation and Dentsu Inc., features upbeat, original songs and aims to empower kids and families to embrace their true selves through the universal language of music.

Here’s how the series is described: “BE@RBRICK” follows Jasmine Finch and her bandmates as they pursue their dreams and inspire others to do the same. But it won’t be easy to do when living in a world where everyone’s role is chosen for them and where the painted-on look you receive when you graduate from high school determines who you’ll be for the rest of your life. Jasmine realizes that in order for her world to change, she and her friends will have to make it happen themselves.

The music-driven series, told through CG animation, is developed by Daytime Emmy Award nominee Meghan McCarthy (“My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic,” “Centaurworld”), who also serves as showrunner, executive producer and writer. Alex Almaguer (“TrollsTopia”) is the supervising producer, with Taylor Orci (“Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts”) as story editor and Athena Hofmann (“Amateur”) as line producer. The voice cast brings the characters to life with Brianna Bryan as Jasmine, Skyla I’Lece as Holly, Isaiah Crews as Nick, Alison Jaye as Ada and Noah Bentley as Klaus.

The series will also showcase the musical talents of four-time Grammy Award-winning producer Timbaland, who serves as executive music producer, with an original score by Jina Hyojin An (“XO, Kitty”) and Shirley Song (“Exploding Kittens”).

