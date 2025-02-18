Apple TV+ has unveiled the trailer for “Dope Thief,” its new eight-episode crime drama executive produced by Academy Award nominee Ridley Scott, who also directs the first episode.

“Dope Thief” is created and executive produced by Academy Award nominee Peter Craig, and stars Academy Award, Emmy Award and Tony Award nominee Brian Tyree Henry, who also serves as executive producer. “Dope Thief” makes its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on Friday, March 14, 2025 followed by new episodes every Friday through April 25.

Here’s how the series is described: Based on Dennis Tafoya’s book of the same name, the series follows longtime Philly friends and delinquents who pose as DEA agents to rob an unknown house in the countryside, only to have their small-time grift become a life-and-death enterprise, as they unwittingly reveal and unravel the biggest hidden narcotics corridor on the Eastern Seaboard.

The ensemble cast starring alongside Henry includes Wagner Moura, Marin Ireland, Kate Mulgrew, Nesta Cooper, Amir Arison, Dustin Nguyen and Golden Globe Award winner Ving Rhames.

