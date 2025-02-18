Canalys, now part of Omdia, reports that the Middle East (excluding Turkey) smartphone market surged in 2024, recording a robust 14% annual growth, nearly double the global recovery rate of 7%.

Apple retained its 15% market share in the premium segment, though its average sales price dipped 6%. With Saudi Arabia as a key focus, Apple is expanding its retail and online presence to tap into the region’s growing demand for high-end devices in 2025, according to Canalys.

The research group says that a total of 48.4 million smartphones were shipped the Middle East (excluding Turkey) during the year, fueled by vendors’ market expansion and rising demand for premium devices. However, growth momentum slowed in the fourth quarter, with shipments rising by just 3% year on year to 12.5 million units, following a 29% surge in the first half of the year.

