Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From MacRumors: There have been several alleged leaked details of the iPhone 17 Air, Apple’s rumored new slim iPhone, but images have been limited to grainy shots taken in component factories. However, this hyper-realistic concept created by WEIS Studio gives us the best idea yet of what Apple’s thin device might actually look like.

° From 9to5Mac: A potential new iPhone 17 Pro camera design has been shown in 3D renders.

° From The MacObserver: A new iPhone 17 Air concept showcases an ultra-thin design, but it remains unconfirmed, with conflicting leaks on Apple’s actual plan.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, host Chuck Joiner talks to Lea Milovich, CEO and co-Founder of FlowBeams, a Dutch start-up that has developed a needle-free injection technology.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related