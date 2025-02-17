Apple has announced that a new retail store, “Apple Downtown Detroit, is “coming soon.”

Hiring is now underway for the store. It will be Apple’s third retail store in the city.

With the opening of the store, Apple should have (by my count) 540 stores spread across 25 counties and regions. There are 273 Apple retail stores in the United States as of February 27, 2023. The state with the most number of Apple locations in the US is California, with 54 retail stores, which is about 20% of all Apple retail stores in the US.

