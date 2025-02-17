Keyla Monterroso Mejia (“Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “You’re Cordially Invited”) has joined the season 4 cast of the Apple TV+ bilingual comedy series “Acapulco,” led by Eugenio Derbez. The show will premiere later this year.

Monterroso Mejia will recur as Memo’s (Fernando Carsa) sister, the assistant head of operations under Maximo (Enrique Arrizon/Derbez), according to Deadline.

Last year “Acapulco” was the Imagen Award’s most-nominated series, landing nine nominations in total, including Best Comedy; Best Actor Enrique Arrizon; Best Supporting Actors Damián Alcázar, Carlos Corona and Eugenio Derbez; Best Supporting Actresses Vanessa Bauche, Camila Perez and Regina Reynoso; as well as Best Music Supervision for Film or Television. The first three seasons are now streaming on Apple TV+.

