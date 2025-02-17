Apple led the premium price segment of the global smartphone market with a 67% sales share, followed by Samsung at 18% in 2024, according to Counterpoint Research’s Global Handset Model Sales Tracker.

Within the premium segment, the contribution of Ultra-Premium (a whole average sales price of US$1,000 or higher models reached a record high of 40%, notes the research group. The US remains the largest contributor at 25% market share while China follows closely with 24% share.

Counterpoint says that premium smartphones are increasing in number as manufacturers focus on revenue over volume. Though Apple had 67% of the market, that’ down from 72% win 2023.

