Apple TV+’s “Palm Royale” took home the award for “Best Period and/or Character Make-Up” at the 12th Annual MUAHS Awards.

The awards are given by the Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild, and recognize excellence in the artistry and creativity of Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists in 23 categories, including motion pictures, television, music videos and theater entertainment. You can find a complete list of winners here.

About ‘Palm Royale’

Season one of “Palm Royale” is now streaming on Apple TV+. The series has been renewed for a second season. Here’s how the series is described: Set in high society Palm Beach in the powder keg year of 1969, “Palm Royale” is a true underdog story that follows Maxine Simmons (Kristen Wiig) as she endeavors to break into Palm Beach high society. As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, “Palm Royale” asks the same question that still baffles us today: “How much of yourself are you willing to sacrifice to get what someone else has?” “Palm Royale” is a testament to every outsider fighting for their chance to truly belong.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related