Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of February 7-14.

° Apple’s “HomePad/Command Center” smart home device likely won’t launch until after April.

° Apple has updated its Sports app for the iPhone to version 2.5 with NASCAR support.

° Apple has released macOS Sequoia 15.3.1, iOS 18.3.1, iPadOS 18.3.1, watchOS 11.3.1, and visionOS 2.3.

° Apple is rumored to release a MacBook Air with an improved LCD display in 2027.

° Apple may release a slimmer MacBook Pro with an OLED display next year.

° Apple’s iPhone sales in Southeast Asia saw a 15% year-on-year growth in 2024.

° Apple has completed its acquisition of Pixelmator, which was announced last year.

° Apple is renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America in its Maps app.

° A new iPhone SE should be announced by next week, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

° Apple is launching the Apple Health Study, which aims to further understand how technology — including iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods — can play a role in advancing and improving health.

° Don’t hold your breath waiting for Apple robots: in an X post, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says we’re not likely to see them for at least another three years.

° Apple has released an Android version of its Apple TV+ app.

° An antitrust group in Germany may impose legal action against Apple for its App Tracking Transparency feature.

° Apple CEO Tim Cook teases an upcoming “launch” of some kind scheduled for Wednesday, February 19, in an X post.

° This year I might finally get that “Studio Display Pro” I’ve wanted.

° Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity tops the list of vehicle-related problems in a J.D. Power study.

