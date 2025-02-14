TikTok is back on the Apple and Google app stores, reports Bloomberg (a subscription is required to read the article).

The article says Apple’s decision to start distributing TikTok again comes after a letter sent from U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, . On January 10, after a law banned TikTok is implemented today in the U.S., Apple removed the app owned by the Chinese company ByteDance from the App Store in the U.S.

President Donald Trump gave TikTok a reprieve by ordering the Department of Justice not to enforce the law for a 90-day period. However, it wasn’t until Thursday that the app returned to Apple and Google app stores.

