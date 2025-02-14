The official NBA Apple Vision Pro app now has Tabletop, a diorama-scale virtual representation of the live game you’re watching, reports UpLoadVR.

Tabletop offers a 3D diorama-style view of the game that’s powered by motion capture technology from NBA arenas. The app is available for select games each night, and the NBA plans to roll it out for all League Pass games next season.

Demos of the Apple Vision Pro at Apple Stores in the U.S. can be reserved on Apple.com. To reserve a free Vision Pro demo online, go here, then follow the steps to book an appointment at your local Apple Store.

Using the NBA Apple Vision Pro app requires an NBA League Pass subscription, which starts at US$15 per month. UpLoadVR notes that, with Tabletop, there’s a slight delay — around half a second — compared to the live feed.

About the Vision Pro

Pricing for the Vision Pro starts at US$3,499 with 256GB of storage. ZEISS Optical Inserts are available: $99 for reading lens and $149 for prescription lens.

