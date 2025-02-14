Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg’s open effort to curry favor with President Donald Trump has rattled employees, and the company is censoring their criticism internally, according to CNBC.

Quoting unnamed “people familiar with the matter,” the article says while Zuckerberg is trying to improve his relationship with Trump after the president’s tumultuous first term, he’s aiming to hurt Apple in the process.

Zuckerberg recently told podcast host Joe Rogan that Meta’s profit would double if Apple stopped applying “random rules” that tax his company. From the CNBC article: Zuckerberg hopes that Meta’s improved relationship with the White House could help put pressure on the iPhone maker, after a yearslong battle between the two tech heavyweights. Both companies were targets of antitrust suits from the U.S. government.

The Meta founder is still upset about Apple’s 2021 iOS privacy update, which made it harder for Meta to track users across the internet and which put a $10 billion dent in the company’s 2022 advertising revenue. Internally, this period has come to be known among some Meta employees as “the Tim Cook recession.”

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related