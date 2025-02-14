Apple TV+ will develop“Dilettante,” a series starring Jeff Daniels as a fictional magazine character, reports Deadline.

The project, from Warner Bros. TV and studio-based Berlanti Productions, is inspired by Dana Brown’s memoir about working for former Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter. Written by Brown and “Julia” creator Daniel Goldfarb, “Dilettante” is described as a fictionalized coming-of-age story set in the glamorous and cutthroat “Golden Age” of magazines in 1990s New York.

