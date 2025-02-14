Apple TV+’s “Severance” ranks second in this week’s list of streaming TV shows as ranked by Reelgood, a streaming services guide.

And the streaming service’s “Silo” ranks eighth. What’s more, “Severance” ranks second in the overall top 10 lists of TV shows AND movies.

